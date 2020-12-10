F.I.S.T. Drops New Trailer, Announces PS5 Version

Shanghai-based developers TiGames have impressed many so far with F.I.S.T., their dieselpunk metroidvania game. The game was originally set the arrive on the PC and PS4, but as expected, a new generation of consoles means more ground to potentially cover. And so at The Game Awards tonight, it was announced that F.I.S.T. would be headed to the PS5 now as well, with the news delivered via a new trailer that you can check out below. And in addition to showing more of the game’s intense 2D action, as well as its world and cast of anthropomorphic animals (including our rabbit hero Rayton and their massive mechanical fist), we also get a release window. F.I.S.T. now aims for a Spring 2021 release, so keep your eyes out for it.