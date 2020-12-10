Fullbright Teams Up With Annapurna for Next Game, Open Roads

Fullbright are developers best down for notable narrative-driven adventures such as Gone Home and Tacoma, so it only makes sense that they would team up with publisher Annapurna Interactive for their next game. Dubbed Open Roads, the game is a road trip adventure starring Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever as Tess Devine and her mother, Opal. One day, they discover a cache of notes, letters, and more that hint at family secrets…secrets that appear to involve some rather lawless activities and a hidden treasure. So now Tess and Opal set out to visit several locations in search of more memories and clues while they drive across the family, learning more secrets. What awaits at the end? Well, we’ll see in 2021 when Open Roads comes out for PC and consoles.