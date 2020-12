Bethesda has teased next year’s expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online during the Game Awards with the new Gates of Oblivion trailer. It appears that once again the gates to Oblivion are bringing destruction to Tamriel in this upcoming year long event. More information will be unveiled during the Global Reveal Event via twitch.tv/Bethesda on January 21 at 5:00 PM EST to get a first look at ESO’s upcoming Chapter, DLC and the epic storyline.