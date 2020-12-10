Horror Title The Callisto Protocol Announced

Striking Distance Studios and Krafton today announced The Callisto Protocol.

Developed by the team behind Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is a new survival-horror game that takes players deep into space. The game is currently set for release in 2022 on PC and consoles.

The Callisto Protocol takes place in 2320 on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. Players must escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and discover it’s secrets. Like Dead Space, players should expect a blend of horror, action, and storytelling.

“The Callisto Protocol is the culmination of decades of experience building AAA games,” said Glen Schofield, founder and CEO of Striking Distance Studios. “We’ve built a world class studio of passionate developers that is ready to once again tackle one of our all-time favorite genres—survival horror. We’re setting out to make one of the most terrifying games of all time, and we can’t wait to share more about The Callisto Protocol next year.”

The Callisto Protocol launches sometime in 2022 on PC and consoles. No word yet on what consoles the game launches on.