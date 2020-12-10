Housemarque’s Returnal Releasing Next March

Housemarque have established themselves as a studio known for their fast-paced, quick-thinking, at times bullet-hell ravaged titles that have gone on to find immense appeal with a large number of people. Revealed last June at Sony’s first PS5 presentation blow-out, despite a shift in art direction, premise and overall tone, there were brief suggestions from what we saw prior that Housemarque were returning to that same fast-paced style of gameplay and survival. And today we got a chance to see a bit more about how the game looks to be shaping up with a more dedicated gameplay trailer below.

Better still, we have a release date on when we can check out Returnal’s hauntingly-procedural world and third-person shooting alike. Returnal will be release for PS5 on March 19.