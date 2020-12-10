Microsoft’s New Studio The Initiative to Bring Back Perfect Dark

Well this is certainly a surprise. Back at E3 2018, Microsoft announced that they had established a brand new development first-party studio called The Initiative. While there’s been minor news about team members hired from other competitor studios left and right, it’s been relatively dead silent on what exactly The Initiative have been working on. And while the lead-in to today’s debut trailer looked to point towards a new IP, turns out both The Intiative and Microsoft had other ideas. And it looks as if Perfect Dark is making a return.

While it’s certainly not Microsoft’s first rodeo in working with the beloved 2000 Rare game – having released a remastered version in 2010 for Xbox 360, which came bundled with online multiplayer — it’s the original N64 release that still holds many good memories with what was one of the N64’s final few great releases. Now it seems Microsoft and team are going full reboot with what it described initially as an “eco sci-fi” game. Sadly all we have at the moment is a cinematic teaser trailer, with no in-game footage in sight. No release date was provided, though you can assume it will be making its way to Xbox Series X/S.