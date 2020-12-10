Monster Sanctuary Now Available on PC, Consoles, Xbox Game Pass

Monster Sanctuary first hit early access in August of last year, and combined side-scrolling action platforming with monster-raising and a touch of puzzle-solving. Now, this highly-regarded mix of monster raising and Metroidvania is out on all consoles and PC, and as a bonus, you can even enjoy it with Xbox Game Pass. You can enjoy the game with a nice 10% discount – taking it to $17.99 on Steam, the Nintendo eShop, the PlayStation Store, and Xbox storefronts.

Combining monster raising with Metroidvanias may seem odd – but it’s a good mix and one that has worked before. Monster Tale on the DS did this formula wonderfully, and this features a bit more of a modern game design to it. This was a latter-day DS release, hitting in 2011 and it wound up being one of the finest side-scrollers on a platform full of them. Monster Sanctuary features more puzzles and a more in-depth monster raising setup – so it should scratch an itch for either platforming fans or monster raising fans, and can be a great gateway game for those looking to get into that sub-genre since it is super-accessible thanks to the platforming base.