PUBG Developer Unveils Top-Down Tactical Shooter Thunder Tier One

Krafton Inc, the studio behind the hugely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has released new details pertaining to a brand new project in the works. And it looks to be a complete departure from the grand, hundred-player royale that PUBG is known and beloved for around the world. It comes in the form of top-down, tactical shooter Thunder Tier One — players leading an elite task force through varied, ruined environments against enemy combatants.

The game comes in both single player co-op, as well as a multiplayer equivalent that features both Deathmatch and an objective mode dubbed Advance and Secure. Originally conceived back in 2016 by Pawel Smolewski, Thunder Tier One’s Creative Director, when he was still working as a part of the studio behind Arma III team. Back then it was little more than a passion project; Smolewski only recently as early 2020 had pitched the idea to Krafton. Upon its full release, Krafton state that the game will also be open to full modding — allowing them to create custom weapons, modes and missions that can be shared online. Check out the first teaser trailer below. Players can try out a preview of the game over on Steam right now, until the end of this coming weekend.