Quantic Dream to Publish Futuristic Road Trip Game Dustborn

In the Summer of 2019, Quantic Dream announced that they would not only be breaking away from developing games for PlayStation consoles and become independent as they self-publish their own games, but that they would also become a third-party publisher as well, publishing one or two games a year. And this week, it looks like we finally got to see what their first forays into publishing would be. While Sea of Solitude: Director’s Cut is set to come out in March, the first brand new title to be published by QD was revealed to be Red Thread Games’ Dustborn, a road trip adventure first unveiled at the Future Games Show in June.

Set in 2030, Dustborn take place three decades after “the Broadcast,” an event that led to the Divided States of America. Now, an ex-con and con artist known as Pax finds themselves teaming up with a band of misfits in order to transport a mysterious package from California to Nova Scotia, all while avoiding zealots and authorities on their tail and fending them off with various superpowers. And the fact that Pax is four months pregnant will likely complicate things. This story-driven adventure has a style inspired by graphic novels and themes of friendship, the power of words, and disinformation…which makes it ironic that the announcement itself fell prey to a little disinformation, as Quantic Dream’s publishing caused many to believe that David Cage would directly be involved with the game’s development (in reality, the Creative Director is Ragnar Tørnquist). Still, here’s hoping for the best when Dustborn arrives in 2021.