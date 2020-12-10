Oddworld: Soulstorm Delayed to 2021

At The Game Awards today, Oddworld Inhabitants and Epic Games made the announcement that Oddworld: Soulstorm is now being delayed to Spring 2021. Lorne Lanning, Creator and Co-Founder of Oddworld, took to Twitter to address fans about the new delay as well as the impact of the pandemic:

“You’ve supported us for years, you’ve been patient in waiting for years for us to finish the game, and we’re nearly there[…] We wanted to release sooner, you wanted us to release sooner, but the extra time has been vital, and at no small cost,” said Mr. Lanning, “Your support has helped us get through what has been the toughest production many of us have ever faced.”

During his video address, he stated that the game is largely finished, with bug fixes, balancing and polishing remaining.

Oddworld: Soulstorm will be bringing RPG-lite elements, giving players wide latitude over their play style. Their choices will be reflected in the form of Quarma – Oddworld’s version of Karma – giving gamers immediate feedback and determining their score, the actions of Abe’s followers, and affecting the abilities players gain throughout the game. The storyline sees Abes continuing evolution, as well as his movement snowballing as the Mudokons seek lasting freedom from their oppressors.

Soulstorm is the second in a quintology that began with 2014’s Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty. It is now slated for a Spring 2021 release for PC, as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. PC gamers can now pre-purchase the game on the Epic Games Store, with PlayStation pre-orders to be announced later.