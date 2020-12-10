Release Date Revealed for Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Doing a gritty take on the likes of Robin Hood is a tricky task to tackle, as seen with several failed film attempts to do so. But developers Sumo Digital and Focus Home Interactive might be on to something with Hood: Outlaws & Legends. While not a direct take on the source material, it’s hard not to see it in a game where two players of four compete to rob the rich of as much ill-gained loot as possible. And you can check out how players will be able to do so in the new gameplay trailer below, which also gives us our release date. Hood: Outlaws & Legends drops on May 10 for PC, XSX, PS5, XB1, and PS4, but those who pre-order will be able to play it early on May 7, alongside the Forest Lords cosmetic pack.