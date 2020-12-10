Valiant Hearts Creators Reveal Road 96, a Road Trip Adventure

If you know anything about developers Digixart or the creators working there, then you probably best know them for Valiant Hearts: The Great War and 11-11: Memories Retold, two unique, dramatic adventures about the horrors of World War I. And at The Game Awards, they unveiled their latest adventure game, Road 96. But as you can see with the trailer below, this game has a notably more different tone than their previous work. Set in the summer of 1996 in the authoritarian nation of Petria, Road 96 sees you heading on a procedurally generated road trip (a theme that seems to be oddly present in indie games announced tonight at The Game Awards) on a journey towards escape, getting into several insane encounter and meeting several unique characters along the way. Inspired by Quentin Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho, Road 96 should be a trip hopefully worth taking when it comes out in 2021 for PC.