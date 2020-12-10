Gameplay Trailer Showcased for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

League of Legends is one of the world’s most popular MOBAs, and at least part of that success can be traced back to its unique world and colorful cast of characters. But what if you want to experience that world, but aren’t a fan of multiplayer games? Well, thanks to developers Airship Syndicate, you can experience a single-player game in the LoL world with a new RPG, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. First appearing at last year’s Game Awards, it appropriately popped up tonight with its first gameplay trailer, which you can check out below. Set in Bilgewater as the likes of Miss Fortune and Braum fight for the land’s fate, you can definitely see bits of one of Airship’s other notable hits – Battle Chasers: Nightwar – in the game as well. If it’s as good as that, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story should be a treat when it comes out in 2021 for all major platforms.