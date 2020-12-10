Scarlet Nexus Gears Up for Summer Release

Bandai Namco’s upcoming anime-as-hell action game Scarlet Nexus has looked quite impressive so far. However, everything we’ve seen so far has left a lot of people wondering just when the game will come out. Well, with the new trailer that debuted at The Game Awards, we finally have a release window. After showing us more of this game’s world, our mind-linking main characters, and even more insane action we can expect in the gameplay, the clip ends with the reveal that Scarlet Nexus will be due out in the Summer of 2021 for PC, XSX, XB1, PS5, and PS4, so prepare for some mind-bending action then.