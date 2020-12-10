Scavengers Studio Announces Season, an Apocalyptic Bike Trip

Scavengers Studio made their mark last year with The Darwin Project, a free-to-play, action-filled battle royale game. For their next game, though, it appears the team is going in a completely different direction. The announcement trailer for that game, Season, dropped tonight during The Game Awards, and turned heads with its eye-catching art style. The game itself is an atmospheric adventure about documenting, photographing, and recording life as you travel across the land on a bike trip, visiting several gorgeous place and meeting several colorful people. Oh and you need to do this all before the world ends. Oh, did we miss the part about the world-ending cataclysm? Well, you’ll see more once Season comes out for the PS5, though no release date has been announced yet.