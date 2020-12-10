Sea of Solitude Getting Director’s Cut Release for Switch

Developer Jo-Mei games’ Sea of Solitude is heading to Switch via a new Director’s cut. Interestingly, it looks as if EA will not be handling publishing duty this time round, instead Quantic Dream will be using their new publishing department to bring Sea of Solitude to Nintendo’s platform. Sea of Solitude was originally one of the games unveiled as part of EA’s ongoing Originals program back in 2016 and after a short delay, eventually released in July of last year.

The Director’s Cut however does include a few more extras and additions, beyond just an extra slice of the game for players to dive into. The game will also include an overhauled story/script with new voice recording, a photo mode, gyroscopic support and more. Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut releases for Nintendo Switch on March 4.