Season 3 of Fall Guys Brings a Winter Knockout on December 15

The medieval-themed additions to Season 2 of Fall Guys were certainly fun, but this particular game show has a hungry audience still demanding more. Luckily, they won’t have to wait long, as it was revealed tonight at The Game Awards that Season 3 of Fall Guys begins on December 15. Appropriately enough, the theme for this season is “Winter Knockout,” and you can get your first taste of what’s to come in the trailer below. While we don’t get any gameplay, we do get a taste of what to expect from the seven new levels: Snowballs, penguin-catching, springboard, fans, mallets, giant spinning wheels, and ice galore. Plus a peek at some of the thirty new costumes, of course. Seaon 3 of Fall Guys begins next week, so be prepared for new obstacles and even more stumbling.