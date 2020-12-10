Sega and Amplitude Reveal Endless Dungeon, Latest Endless Universe Game

Amplitude Studios are working hard on the ambitious simulation game Humankind, but that isn’t the only thing they’re cooking up with Sega for 2021. The team is returning to the Endless universe that they’ve created with the likes of Endless Space, Endless Legend, and Dungeon of the Endless. Their latest title is Endless Dungeon, a twin-stick roguelike game where a shipwrecked crew heads through an abandoned space station filled with monsters, headed to all major platforms. And yes, Amplitude already knows what you’re thinking, but say this both is and isn’t a sequel to Dungeon of the Endless. We’ll apparently have to get our hands on it to see why, but for now, enjoy the announcement trailer below where our quirky musicians set out to blast away hordes of alien creatures.