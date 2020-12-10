Atmospheric Adventure Shady Part of Me Gets a Surprise Launch

Focus Home Interactive certainly had a big night prepared for The Game Awards, but one particular game did seem a little ignored, if only because it was revealed in the pre-show. That would be Shady Part of Me, an atmospheric adventure from developers Douze-Dixièmes. In a mix of 2D and 3D gameplay, players switch between controlling a young girl and her shadow, trying to escape a surreal, dreamlike world and overcome their emotional struggles along the way. It’s an eye-catching tale presented in true storybook fashion and featuring narration by Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray, so it should be worth a look…especially since it’s available now, thanks to a surprise launch. Shady Part of Me is available for PC, PS4, Switch, and XB1, and will have a ten percent discount until December 24.