Spider-Man: Miles Morales Adds Third Graphics Mode on PS5

Like many other console games in recent years, Insomniac’s latest open world superhero title featured two graphics modes at launch, allowing players to choose between running the game in 4K at 30 FPS with ray tracing support, or at 60 FPS in a lower resolution with no ray tracing.

In a recent patch for Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5, Insomniac has offered players a third graphical option that serves as a compromise between the two original choices. Titled “Performance RT”, players who select this preference will be able to experience the game running in 60 FPS and with ray tracing support, although the game will still run at a resolution lower than 4K and will also adjust the “scene resolution, reflection quality and pedestrian density” in order to still ensure the game runs smoothly.

