Super Meat Boy Forever is Super Meat Boy Soon with Launch Date Trailer

As a rule, sequels tend to come out too quickly. The annual sequel is mostly dead, other than in sports games, but even so the gap between one similar thing and another can sometimes make the new version feel notably less special than it otherwise would have. This isn’t a problem for Super Meat Boy, seeing as it came out way back in 2010, and it also doesn’t hurt that Super Meat Boy Forever is a very different game from its prequel. The original was an ultra-precise hand-crafted platformer where most levels could be beaten in well under a minute if you knew how, but learning how was going to take a significantly longer time. Packed with hundreds of levels and more secrets than any game should be able to hold, it was one of the major indies of its time. Now it’s a decade later and everything is different

Super Meat Boy Forever is an auto-running platformer created from randomized levels, played with a total of two buttons. One button is for jump and punch, and the other for dropping, and the trick is to chain the two abilities into as close to a perfect run as possible. Hit the jump button once and Meat Boy or Bandage Girl takes to the air, and hit it again for them to extend a fist and dash towards the enemy. The other button is also multi-functional, acting as a slide when running or dropping out early from a jump, allowing for amazing ninja skills when the sawblades and spikes start cluttering up the level.

Super Meat Boy Forever has been in the final stages of development for a couple of years now, but it’s not the kind of game that gets released until its creators are happy. I got to play it at PAX East back in 2018 and it felt done then, and it also felt done in 2019 and 2020 when I played it a couple more times, but obviously those in charge knew different. It was due in April 2019 and then got delayed, but this time it’s got a really-and-for-true release date that will absolutely (probably) stick, seeing as it’s just a few days off. Today’s trailer reveals Super Meat Boy Forever as a lovely Christmas miracle releasing on December 23. That’s practically no time at all, so warm up those fingers and maybe think about an Xbox Adaptive Controller, because Super Meat Boy Forever is going to wear the buttons down to nothing.