Vin Diesel, Gerard Butler, More Star in Two Newly Announced ARK Projects

As annoying it can be for a trailer to focus predominantly on its lead actor providing both voice and motion capture — rather than what players can actually expect from a gameplay stand-point — you certainly have to sit up and take notice when it’s Vin Diesel making an appearance right from the word go. And as it turns out, Vin Diesel is lending both his voice and his likeliness to a full-blown sequel of ARK: Survival Evolved. ARK II follows on from the 2017 action-adventure/survival entry, though the trailer provided didn’t exactly provide any more details on the nature of the sequel’s gameplay. The game is planned to release across PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC.

On top of ARK II, an animated spin-off was also announced alongside. Among its cast it stars Gerard Butler, David Tennant and Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) and is planned to start airing sometime in 2022.