Among Us ‘The Airship’ Map Revealed at the Game Awards

Last month, InnerSloth teased both a new map for Among Us as well an appearance at The Game Awards. Today, the developer delivered both fronts, with the new “The Airship” map being revealed in full during the show. They actually went above and beyond their original promise in that they both showed the new map and highlighted some exciting new features coming with it.

During the tour, InnerSloth showed off how much more complicated “The Airship” is in comparison to previous maps. It has multiple levels, requiring crewmates to use ladders to traverse between them. Crewmates can’t really see what’s above or below them here, so it could be an ideal place for imposters to lurk. The video also showed two new tasks: shining a gem and yanking an overstuffed garbage bag out of the receptacle. It’s likely fans can expect to see additional unique tasks here too. Lastly, it looks like imposters will have even more was to kill off the crewmates, which should be entertaining if nothing else.

The Airship floats into Among Us in early 2021.