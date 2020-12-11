Disco Elysium Coming to Consoles in Final Cut, Gets Collector’s Edition

Disco Elysium was one of the best games of 2019 and players will now have a chance to see what all the hype is about or revisit its world again, as ZA/UM has announced Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. This definitive version and console debut of the game boasts full acting for Revachol’s beautiful people, unseen areas and new quests.

The Final Cut content will be available as a free upgrade for those who already own the game on PC and will launch for consoles in March 2021 on PS5/PS4 and Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021.

If that’s not enough Disco, players can also boogie to the news the iam8bit will be releasing a Final Cut Collector’s Edition, which is priced at a whopping $249.99 and includes a premium box, hand-painted “Mind Totem” sculpture, 190+ page hardbound art book, fabric map of Martinaise alongside a physical version of the game itself.

Those interested in getting the works for Disco Elysium can put a pre-order in via iam8bit. Check out the Final Cut announcement trailer and a picture of the collector’s edition below: