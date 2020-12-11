Discover the ‘Mantras of Survival’ in Latest Outriders Trailer

Last night’s The Game Awards show featured plenty of new and exciting trailers for games coming out next year and beyond, in addition to celebrating the best games of 2020.

While it may be a while before we get our hands on many of the teased games, People Can Fly’s upcoming third-person co-op looter shooter is nearly ready to go, and showed off a new trailer to honor the occasion, which can be seen below. On the harsh and dangerous planet of Enoch, players will need to take note of a few key lessons if they hope to survive against the waves of human and alien enemies that stand in their way.

Outriders is set to launch on February 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.