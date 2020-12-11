Genshin Impact’s 1.2 Update Introduces New Ice-Themed Environment

Developer miHoYo’s acclaimed, free-to-play Action RPG Genshin Impact, is getting its first brand new locale which looks to expand the already-expansive open world of Teyvat. In the upcoming 1.2 update, which will include a new seasonal event dubbed The Chalk Prince and The Dragon, players will explore the new region of Dragonspine. A rather more wintry, frost-covered expansion which will hopefully provide a stark contrast to the game’s two main starting regions. Naturally, on top of the new story quest this includes, the 1.2 update brings with it opportunities to gain new four-star weapons, five-star characters, as well as a slew of new materials, ingredients and recipes to collect.

Another new feature is the introduction of a meter players must keep an eye on whilst exploring Dragonspine. Referred to as the Sheer Cold bar, it essentially works as another survival stat players must also prioritise by keeping warm both in and outside combat. The 1.2 update will be available across all platforms starting December 23. Check out the trailer below to get an idea on what Dragonspine has in store. Genshin Impact is available now across PS4, PC & mobile devices.