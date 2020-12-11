Master Chief, Blood Gulch Drop into Fortnite Today

Even though the news was leaked a few days ago, Microsoft and Epic still took some time during The Game Awards to officially announce the arrival of Master Chief in Fortnite. Starting today, Fortnite fans can stalk Fortnite Island as their favorite seven foot tall super soldier. Will Chief’s star power be enough to secure a victory royale? Probably not, but at least player’s will be looking good either way.

Master Chief isn’t the only Halo fan favorite coming to Fornite though, the classic Blood Gulch map is now in the game too. Players can enjoy the original Halo map to their heart’s content, and they can even add their own creative dashes to it if they feel so inclined. The map is even being used for capture-the-flag games now, so Halo/Fortnite fans have every reason to give the map a try.