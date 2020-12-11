Morkredd Rolls Out Today

Morkredd, the mysterious, orb-centric puzzle game announced just this October made a surprise appearance at this year’s The Game Awards. The new trailer highlighted physics-based puzzling, local cooperative play and terrifyingly large creatures among other things. It was likely enough to raise many an eye brow among puzzle fans, but perhaps not enough to keep gamers interested until some far-off release date. Fortunately for everyone, Morkredd’s release date isn’t far away at all. In fact, it’s out today.

In Morkredd, the Orb is all important. It protects and guides, but it must also be protected and guided to safety. It can turn away many creatures and open many paths, but many other creatures hunger for it and not every path can be cleared with its radiance along; this is where the player comes in. As one or two Orb devotees, players must guide the orb through a gauntlet of physics puzzles and hopefully get the glorious Orb to its destination before the dark horrors can claim it.

Morkredd is available now on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.