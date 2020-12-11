New Gameplay Revealed for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

It full night of reveals at The Game Awards, with many game makers taking the opportunity to share details about current and upcoming projects. Among these was new gameplay footage for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, a new expansion which will allow commanders to finally explore the Milky Way galaxy on foot.

At its base level Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is giving players a new way to explore the planets they discover, but there’s more to it than that. Frontier Developments has announced that players will be able to customize their characters, meet other commanders in one of several social hubs, form alliances with others and acquire new gear. This all apparently blends seamlessly with Elite Dangerous’ traditional cockpit experience too, so all one has to do to see what’s up planetside is land their ship and climb out.

Elite Dangerous: Odyessey launches in Early 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.