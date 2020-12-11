Sega to Bring Remainder of Yakuza Mainline Series to PC, Game Pass

It’s something that long-time fans have been begging Sega to do in the past few years and it finally looks as if the entirety of the mainline Yakuza series will finally be available on PC. Sega have announced that the remainder of Kazuma Kiryu’s saga — that’s Yakuza 3/4/5 followed by Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — will be coming to PC as well as through Xbox Game Pass. Sega had started to roll out PC iterations back in August 2018 with Yakuza 0, soon followed by Yakuza Kiwami in February of last year and Kiwami 2 soon-after in May.

Yakuza 3, 4 & 5 will kick things off — via the iterations released for the Yakuza Remastered Collection — with all three games releasing January 28, either individually or as part of the Remastered package. Then it’s left to Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, the brilliant final chapter in Kazuma Kiryu’s tale, which releases on March 25. After that, all that’s left to potentially see form of PC iteration is naturally the many spin-off games under the Yakuza banner, not to mention 2019’s stand-alone continuation of tales revolving around Kamurocho in the form of Judgment.