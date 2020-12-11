Space Invaders Forever Out Now on PS4, December 15 on Switch

The Space Invaders series has been one of gaming’s most enduring franchises over the past 40 years. From its arcade roots, we have seen many console releases – including more modern takes on it that help ease newcomers into the action. Forever includes Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE. This entry offers up multiplayer action using the framework of the 1978 original, but with widescreen playback and four player support. Arkanoid vs. Spade Invaders features classic action as you battle Taito legends throughout it. Finally, there’s Space Invaders Extreme, which was a sleeper hit for the series in the PS3/360 era and also got high marks on the PSP. It’s a super-fast paced entry in the series and one that plays really smoothly today. You can get Space Invaders Forever now on PSN and in a few days when it launches officially on the Switch in North America on December 15.