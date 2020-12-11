The Muppet’s Swedish Chef Borks His Way Into Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Swedish Chef has long been one of the most endearing muppets, with his indiscernible gibberish, strangely-disturbing human hands and his propensity to cook in nontraditional means. Being a part of Overcooked has always seemed like the role he was born to play and Team17 and Ghost Town Games have now made that a reality.

Swedish Chef is now available to download as a free playable character in Overcooked! All You Can Eat on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but only for a limited time.

So if you want to see Swedish Chef as was always intended — in 4K and 60fps — watch the trailer and bork bork bork!