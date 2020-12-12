Microsoft Flight Simulator Sets Sights on Summer 2021 Release for Xbox

Back in August, Asobo Studio launched a reboot of the long-running Microsoft Flight Simulator series, which our review called “a combination of excellent flight models and stunning scenery.”

Since launch, the game has received several world updates and new DLC, but there was no talk about when the previously teased console release would be making its landing. But during The Game Awards, a new trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator once again showed off the beautifully recreated planet Earth, and included a summer 2021 release window for Xbox Series X and S, making it the first entry in the nearly forty years that the series has been around to receive a console launch. A blog post about the announcement promises the “same level of depth” across the console and PC versions, and confirms that the same post-launch content will also arrive on Xbox platforms.