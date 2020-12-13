Capcom Shares Weapon Showcases for Bow, Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Rise

The Japanese twitter account stated that weapon videos would be coming soon for Monster Hunter Rise, and it’s possible these are the first two of fourteen we’ll be seeing. This time around we got great looks at the Bow and Dual Blades, both fast weapons that bring powerful movesets with their speed. The biggest highlights come from the new Silkbind attacks, where hunters use their wirebugs to trip or attach themselves to the monster to dish out big attacks or gain buffs. In this case the Dual Blades is capable of adding to their long combo of attacks, while Bow gets the benefit of increased stamina regeneration speed.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26 with a demo coming in January. Check out the two new weapon showcases below: