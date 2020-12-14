CD Projekt Red Issues Apology Over Abysmal State of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, Xbox One

Cyberpunk 2077 developer today issued an apology over the abysmal state of the game on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 is no doubt one of the most anticipated games of the year. Players have been waiting for years to experience CD Projekt Red’s vision of the future. Last week, players on PC and Stadia got to experience the game in all its glory. However, those who picked up the game on PS4 or Xbox One were in for a nasty surprise.

Bugs and glitches galore, blurry visuals, and performance issues riddled both versions of the game. Digital Foundry found the PS4 version to be a mess with frame rates regularly dipping into the teens. PS4 Pro handled things a bit better, but not by much. While the Xbox One analysis hasn’t been completed yet, results are likely to be the same. Even running in backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S finds numerous compromises on the performance and visual front. Outrage over these versions has become so pronounced over the weekend that CD Projekt Red has finally issued a statement regarding them.

In short, CD Projekt Red apologizes for the state of the PS4 and Xbox One versions with promises to fix them. Some patches have already rolled out, but two major patches will arrive in January and February. In total, these two patches should fix prominent issues found in the release. For those unhappy with the product, CD Projekt Red asks players to use the refund system available on PSN and Xbox if they bought it digitally. For those who bought retail copies, they’re at the whim of the retailers. However, the studio has set up a special email address to assist with retail copies, though it’ll only be active through December 21.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launch sometime in 2021. Be sure to check back for a full review of the game. In the meantime, we strongly recommend avoiding the PS4 and Xbox One versions until CD Projekt Red releases a fix.