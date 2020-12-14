EA set to Acquire Codemasters for $1.2 Billion

EA and Codemasters today announced that EA has entered into an agreement to purchase the U.K. based racing studio.

Codemasters, the developers behind racing franchises like Dirt and F1 among others, are joining EA’s profile of studios. The $1.2 billion purchase gives EA access to Codemaster’s stable of popular racing franchises, and a new developer to help them revitalize their racing IP.

“Electronic Arts and Codemasters have a shared ambition to lead the video game racing category. The Board of Codemasters firmly believes the company would benefit from EA’s knowledge, resources and extensive global scale – both overall and specifically within the racing sector,”said Gerhard Florin, the Chairman of Codemasters. “We have admired Codemasters’ creative talent and high-quality games for many years. With the full leverage of EA’s technology, platform expertise, and global reach, this combination will allow us to grow our existing franchises and deliver more industry-defining racing experiences to a global fan base,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts.

The completed deal means EA will own Formula One, Dirt, Grid, and Project Card in addition to the already owned Need for Speed, Burnout, and Real Racing franchises. Codemasters latest game, Dirt 5, released in November for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.