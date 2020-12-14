Monster Hunter Rise Details Lance, Long Sword Changes

Day two of weapon details is a go, which means we can definitely expect to see the rest throughout the week. Today features the popular Long Sword in addition to the impenetrable shield that is the Lance. Long sword gets appropriately flashy moves that seem right out of a shonen anime, while Lance gets incredibly aggressive moves that bring hunters close to the action with their shield and poking action. Both showcase some fantastic new silkbind arts that bring some brand new moves to the mix.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26 with a demo coming in January. Check out the latest weapon videos below: