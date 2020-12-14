Patch #3 for Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Announced

A slew of changes are coming with the third patch for NBA 2K21 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Players can expect updates to arenas and jerseys as well as new player likeness inclusions. There are also a good bit of gameplay updates which will include updates to collisions and fixing the double-team exploit. The City will also be updated for the Holidays starting Tuesday at 8AM PST. Holiday uniforms have also been added to the Pro-Am leagues. Lastly, MyNBA will include the 2020 NBA Rookies when starting in the offseason and will also feature new DNA and prospects in draft classes. You can read the full Courtside Report here.