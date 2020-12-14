Secretlabs Cyberpunk 2077 Gaming Chairs Officially in Stock

A gaming chair that was unveiled a few months ago that ended up being in short supply is finally available to the masses. The all-yellow Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair from Secretlabs is available for good. The chair is largely yellow with black accents and a black seat. The chair dawns the Cyberpunk 2077 logo across the front of the backrest, while the actual backside features an in-game logo as it is dawned in all black. The chair is available in both the OMEGA and the TITAN versions of the chair. You can read our review of the OMEGA 2020 series chair here.