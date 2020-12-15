Light, Heavy Bowguns take Center Stage in Latest Monster Hunter Rise Showcases

In the continued look at more weapons in Monster Hunter Rise Capcom takes us around to look at the last two ranged weapons. Heavy and Light Bowguns have always been extremely useful and versatile weapons offering either heavy damage or great elemental and status support. Now we finally get to check out their brand new abilities this time around and see them more in action.

For a look at the previous weapon tutorials check here: Dual Blades & Bow, Long Sword & Lance.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26 with a demo coming in January. Check out the latest weapon videos below: