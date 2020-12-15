Among Us Heads to Switch Later Today

The team at Innersloth has already had quite the busy December, particularly last week when they took home two awards and showed off a brand new map at this year’s Game Awards show.

However, it looks like the social betrayal game has one more surprise in store before 2020 wraps up. As the final announcement of the most recent Indie World Showcase from Nintendo, Among Us will be launching on Switch later today, and will feature full cross-play support with the PC and mobile versions of the game.

For more on Among Us, be sure to check out the brief launch trailer below.