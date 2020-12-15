Codemasters Adds Wheel Support and New Content to DIRT 5

Codemasters has announced that DIRT 5 will finally be receiving wheel support across all platforms. Most modern wheels will be supported including the latest from Logitech and Thrustmaster. The game will also receive improvements to matchmaking along with other bug fixes and optimizations in its first major update. Included with this update is the Snow Limits pack. This will include new items to use in DIRT Playgrounds along with a new Sprint Race event on the ice at Roosevelt Island. Holiday liveries are also being included for the Ford Mustang GT4 and the Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia. The Snow Limits pack will be free for everyone. Update 2.00 will launch first on PC then later on PlayStation and Xbox. You can view the trailer for it below. You can also read our next-gen review of DIRT 5 here.