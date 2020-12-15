Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend Now Available On Switch

The SaGa franchise was introduced 30 years ago on the original Game Boy. Riding on the popularity of Final Fantasy on the NES, Makia Toushi Sa·Ga (Warrior in the Tower of the Demon World ~ Sa·Ga) was released to American audiences as The Final Fantasy Legend. To introduce the SaGa origins to a wider audience the first three games, The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II and Final Fantasy Legend III are now available on Switch through the Nintendo eShop for $19.99 in Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend.

In addition to the three games the collection brings some quality of life adjustments and new features such as character speed boosts, adjustable screen magnification, a retro display mode, commemorative music and illustration. The colletions includes a special anniversary song composed by Kenji Ito titled Across the “Sa・Ga” and eight different wallpapers. There is an option to play with Japanese or English text, and for a truly retro feel players can detach the Joy-Con controllers, hold the console vertically and use onscreen touch controls to replicate the more vertical shape of the original Game Boy.