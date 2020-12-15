Cyber Shadow Launches in January, Will Have amiibo Support

Yacht Club Games’ first foray into publishing, Cyber Shadow, was originally set for a Fall 2020 release back in February of 2020. But as you can tell, it has clearly been delayed due to…well, the rest of 2020 happening (okay, developer Mechanical Head stated that it was due some more time needed for extra polish and finishing touches, but at this point, who would be surprised). But 2020 is about to thankfully be behind us, and wouldn’t you know it, today’s Indie World presentation from Nintendo revealed that Cyber Shadow is already set to help kick off 2021 with a bang, as a release date was finally revealed.

The date came as part of a new trailer, which you can check out below. And while the new clip does show off some terrific NES-style side-scrolling action as you tackle massive bosses with a variety of ninja skills, and even ride a sweet motorcycle at one point, an even more notable feature was shown in the rest of Indie World. A little additional gameplay showcase (starting around 7:05 in case the timestamp doesn’t work) shows that the Switch version of the game will actually have amiibo support. Yes, by using any of the official Shovel Knight amiibo figures, you can gain little Shovel Knight, Plague Knight, Specter Knight, and King Knight helpers (depending on the figure, naturally) to assist you in-game. Cyber Shadow is due out for the Switch on January 26, and is due out for PC, XB1, and PS4 as well, though neither Yacht Club or Mechanical Head have officially confirmed yet if those versions will share the January release date as well.