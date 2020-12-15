Diablo IV Update Blog On Itemization Is Now Live

As 2020 draws to a close Lead Game Designer Joe Shely cracks open the gates to Hell just a little wider one last time this year to give us a glimpse into one of the most anticipated topics in Diablo IV: Itemization. Any veteran of the series knows that having the best gear and demon slaying weapons is a core feature of any Diablo and the team is now ready to shed some light on what kind of loot players can find in Sanctuary. The blog can be read here and goes into detail on weapon types, item quality and some legendary and unique items.