DRAMAtical Murder Limited Edition Available for Pre-Order

When it comes to boys love visual novels, one of the most well known around the world is DRAMAtical Murder. Despite never being released in English officially, it gained a massive following since its release in 2012, spawning an anime and tons of merchandise.

JAST BLUE previously announced they would be brining Nitro+chiral BL games to the West but had no explicit timeline. Today they announced that DRAMAtical Murder is available for pre-order on J-List. The physical copy includes the game, soundtrack CD, Steam key, digital artbook and two character badges for pre-orders specifically.

It’s a lovely physical edition for $40 that fans will definitely want to pick up. There is no release date announced just yet.