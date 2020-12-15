DRAMAtical Murder Limited Edition Available for Pre-Order

By

When it comes to boys love visual novels, one of the most well known around the world is DRAMAtical Murder. Despite never being released in English officially, it gained a massive following since its release in 2012, spawning an anime and tons of merchandise.

JAST BLUE previously announced they would be brining Nitro+chiral BL games to the West but had no explicit timeline. Today they announced that DRAMAtical Murder is available for pre-order on J-List. The physical copy includes the game, soundtrack CD, Steam key, digital artbook and two character badges for pre-orders specifically.

It’s a lovely physical edition for $40 that fans will definitely want to pick up. There is no release date announced just yet.