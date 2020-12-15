Microsoft Announces Contest to Help Make a Space Jam Game

In support of the upcoming LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Microsoft is hosting a contest to let fans help to design a new arcade-style game based on the film. The contest began on December 14 and will run through December 30, and anyone ages 14 and up is eligible to participate via the official website. Contestants are encouraged to review the contest rules before participating, of course.

Two winners will be selected, with their ideas put in the game, which will be released as a Perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members next year. Winners of the contest will be awarded with signed, authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, movie merchandise, private screening of the movie and a personalized Xbox Series S console. Their name will appear in the credits, and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop will be provided for their local community.

Microsoft will be providing a space in which contestants can work to realize their ideas, using the company’s MakeCode Arcade platform. Microsoft Stores will also be helping budding programmers in their free virtual workshops for the game, while more advanced coders can use Microsoft Learn lessons to solve more advanced gaming logic problems.

The competition serves as an extension of Microsoft’s skilling initiative, which seeks to provide 25 million people with the advanced digital skills that can help people otherwise at a disadvantage to find work in a changed, post-COVID-19 economy.

After over 20 years of false starts, Space Jam: A New Legacy emerges from development hell, slated for simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max in the US on July 16, 2021. The Warner Bros. film will be the first theatrically-released Looney Tunes film since Looney Tunes: Back in Action’s 2003 release, and will feature live-action and hand-animated characters, much like the original 1996 film, Space Jam.