Review: Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 Gaming Mouse

There’s no shortage of gaming-focused gear available on the PC market. All the largest brands continue to release new mice year after year and the latest entrant is the M.O.J.O. M1 from Mad Catz. This mouse features a striking appearance, as well as unique features set to appeal to anyone seeking a lightweight gaming mouse with RGB lighting. Let’s dig into the basics of this mouse to see how it stands out from the competition and what time of gamer would most benefit from picking one up.

First off, it must be noted that while this is being marketed as a lightweight gaming mouse, it’s not the lightest of all mice. For example, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is just 53 grams. Still, it clocks in at a light 70 grams. The lightness seems to come in part from the fact that there are a bunch of triangles cut out of the plastic. Looking inside these holes reveals the mouse internals to be sparse as well. Despite being lightweight, it doesn’t feel cheap. Secondly, this mouse is not wireless. It features a black paracord cable which matches with the plastic of the mouse itself and connects to PC via a USB-A 2.0 cable.

Mad Catz is quick to highlight that the M.O.J.O. M1 is the first mouse to feature their DAKOTA mechanical switches. These switches are different than those on a standard mouse. A typical mouse switch functions with a spring touching a metallic contact point. While functional, it’s not an immediate triggering and requires effort to reduce accidental triggering of the switch when the spring bounces. The DAKOTA switch offers nearly instantaneous response by its two contact points. What is “nearly instantaneous” in this context? It translates to a mouse click switch response time within two milliseconds. A standard mouse clocks in closer to five milliseconds. This kind of difference is most important to gamers who require their mouse clicks to be both precise and fast. Clicking the left and right mouse button sounds sufficiently clicky and immediate.

Also of massive importance to the gaming community is how DPI is managed on a mouse. The M.O.J.O. M1 features a 12,000 DPI PixArt PMW3360 optical sensor which you’ll also find in other high-end gaming mice. The reason it’s common is because it works well, without introducing unexpected acceleration. The tracking is on-point, and of course, DPI can be switched on the fly via a mouse button. The DPI button is on the middle of the mouse below the scroll wheel. There are four DPI settings ranging from 800, 1600, 3200 and 12000. 1600 is the default DPI the mouse operates at.

Aside from the DPI button and mouse wheel click, there are two additional buttons on the mouse. They are on the left hand side and function as forward and backward keys. It’s simple functionality, but also useful. The buttons are placed such that your thumb will likely rest over at least the back button, if not both. While handy when you need to use them, it can occasionally result in your thumb accidentally clicking one of the buttons until you’re used to their placement. Mad Catz made the smart decision to not require additional proprietary software or driver to operate the mouse. Gamers probably already have multiple programs bloating up their PC for all their other accessories anyway. As such, if you do want to change the button functions, you’ll need to use your own button-mapping software of choice to customize it.

The mouse wheel on this model does not have much give to it. Flicking it does not result in the mouse wheel scrolling by itself long afterwards. It pretty much only moves when you move it, which ensures precise movement. The soft rubbery coating on the mouse wheel and grooves make it feel nice to use as well. Note that while the mouse wheel is clickable, it cannot be tilted left or right for additional click functions such as automatically scrolling left or right.



This mouse is solid functionally. Even so, the design stands out and may appeal to some more than others. The “hollow pyramid” design, as Mad Catz calls it, opens up the body of the mouse, and by itself, is nothing to write home about. What makes this design so impactful is the RGB that shines out through the triangles. Despite coming from only one LED, light brightly shows up through the left, right and center of the mouse. Without software, users hit button combinations to customize the colors. It can be on, off, set to a “breathing” preset, or spectrum mode where it transitions between the colors of the rainbow. The only downside about this cool design is that when the mouse is in use much of the RGB goodness is covered by your hand.

This is a comfortable mouse for right-handed use. The design features include a fixed thumb rest on the left that flares out, while the right side is smooth. Due to this, as well as the buttons on the left side, it won’t be a good choice for ambidextrous or left-handed usage. For right-handers, though, the ergonomic design feels great whether you use a claw grip or palm grip on it. As the mouse shell is plastic, there are fortunately no sharp edges to be felt when running a finger along the hollow pyramid design. The left and right mouse buttons are nice and long so they can be clicked from many positions and still register with the same speed.



Closing Comments:

When it comes to gaming mice on the market, the Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 stands out with its unique design that makes quite the impression. Instead of copying the honeycomb design of other mice, they opted for something much cooler. But once players get their hands on it, they’re likely to find this device also provides incredibly reliable and precise mouse control. Those who love the look of the M.O.J.O. M1 will find it worth picking up. Those who can’t stand the hollow pyramid design may instead want to wait for another mouse with DAKOTA switch technology to come out, as there will be more in the future. The Mad Catz M.O.J.O. M1 is available now at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $49.99.