Ubisoft’s Happy Holidays Promotion Gives Away Starlink: Battle for Atlas on PC

Ubisoft is one of the most generous companies out there when it comes to PC freebies – and their happy holidays promotion has just doled out its first free game. The first day of the promotion offered up some Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content, and day two sees Starlink: Battle for Atlas given away for free. This Star Fox-esque shooter gained a lot of renown on the Switch due to its inclusion of Star Fox characters, and while that content is not on PC, the PC version does run at a higher resolution and this free version includes a lot of content right away. If you’ve been wanting a rail shooter-esque experience with a bit more freedom, then it’s a great pickup and you can’t go wrong with getting it for free.