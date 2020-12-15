Yuel Joins the Granblue Fantasy: Versus Roster Today

The Granblue Fantasy: Versus cast continues to grow today with the addition of Yuel, an incredibly energetic and dangerous Erune girl. Yuel is direct fighter, using superior magic, speed and unpredictable movements to get inside her opponent’s guard and strike at them with her twin daggers. Her style is definitely a sight to behold, but one definitely does not want to be on the receiving end of one of her attacks.

Yuel is fast and graceful overall, supposedly making it very difficult to land a hit on her. On top of this, she can activate her “Third Dance Stance” for even more unique and unpredictable movement, and she can confuse her enemies with “Hanaarashi.” This is likely balanced out with poor defense and/or low overall strength, but that’s probably not a concern for those who know how to use a speedy fighter like this.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available now on PC and PlayStation 4. Check out our review to see how it stacks up against other fighters in the genre.